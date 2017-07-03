175: Babysitting
- Cut ThisClip and share your favorite moments
- Download
- Transcript
- Launch Player
-
We listen in on a ritual that happens in millions of families every week: kids getting dropped off at the babysitters. Six-year-old Dylan and nine-year-old Sarah explain what they can and can't get away with when they have a babysitter. After that, host Ira Glass has a few words about Mary Poppins, who is the Gold Standard of all fictional babysitters. The movie Mary Poppins contains the classic modern song about babysitting. We hear several versions of the song over the course of the program. The first is by Chicago girl punk/pop band, the Dishes. (5 minutes)Song:
- "The Perfect Nanny", The Dishes
-
Lots of babysitting is done by family members. Hillary Frank reports on what can happen when a teenaged son is put in charge of his younger brothers. It's not pretty. Hillary produces the podcast The Longest Shortest Time, about early parenting. (14 minutes)Song:
- "The Perfect Nanny", from Mary Poppins, covered by Jon Langford, with John Rice on mandolin
-
The story of several huge companies that accidentally got put into the babysitting business in a big, big way because of snow on December 26, 1988. Every year on the day after Christmas, divorced kids all over America fly from one parent to the other. In 1988, lots of them got snowed in at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. Susan Burton and her little sister were among them. (9 minutes)Song:
- "Minimum Wage Nanny", The Simpsons
-
Myron Jones and his sister Carol Bove explain what happened when they were teenagers, and they ended up babysitting children who didn't exist. (25 minutes)