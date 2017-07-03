472: Our Friend David

Aug 17, 2012
Favorite stories by our longtime contributor and friend David Rakoff.
The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

  • Act One

    David Rakoff died on August 9, 2012. He’d appeared on This American Life 25 times, first in 1996, during the third month of the show; his last appearance was just a few weeks before he died. He was on the program so often that in putting together this week’s show, we realized we could tell a lot of his life story, simply through things he said on the show. So this week we do just that, with excerpts from some of his favorite stories over the years.

    65: Who’s Canadian?
    David on how he tried to pass as a local once he moved from Toronto to New York. He claims that there must be a chip in his head — or something like it — that automatically tells him when someone or something famous is Canadian.

    116: Poultry Slam 1998
    David writes about how his life changed after a single evening spent with 5000 chickens.

    241: 20 Acts in 60 Minutes
    Working at an advertising agency in Japan in the early ‘80s, David scoffed at their computer “network.”

    156: What Remains
    David’s first battle with cancer came at age 22. Years later, he wrote about the experience.

    208: Office Politcs
    Recalling the years when he worked low-level publishing jobs, David describes the life of a writer who doesn’t actually write.

    We hear an excerpt from one of Terry Gross’ interviews with David on Fresh Air, and a never-before-aired story about the Broadway musical Rent.

    SONG: "BLUES FOR BILLIE BASIE", BEN WEBSTER

    12: Animals
    The first time David appeared on our show was in a courtroom radio drama. He played a cat who was also the prosecuting attorney.

    470: Show Me The Way
    A story David co-wrote and performed with Jonathan Goldstein, originally for the CBC’s Wiretap, about a man who believes he’s turning into a cockroach and reaches out to a famous doctor for advice. Except the doctor will only respond in rhyme. David plays the doctor.

    389: Frenemies
    David demonstrates — in rhyme — how to make a wedding toast for people you never wanted to see married in the first place.

    The show also includes never-before-heard excerpts from David’s book, Love, Dishonor, Marry, Die, Cherish, Perish: A Novel. David recorded these less than two weeks before he died. David’s other books are Don’t Get Too Comfortable, Fraud, and Half Empty.

    SONG: "WHAT'LL I DO?", NAT KING COLE

    David in our cinema event from May:

Photo

David Rakoff pictured in his 1982 high school yearbook (Forest Hill Collegiate Institute in Toronto)

