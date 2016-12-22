583: It’ll Make Sense When You’re Older
Mar 25, 2016
At first, it’s super annoying, getting told it’ll make sense when you’re older. Then, when you’re a teenager, hard lessons are learned, despite your best efforts to be too cool to care. By the time you’re actually old, you know a bunch of stuff— and you’re desperate to hold onto it. You might even wonder HOW you know all the things you know. Hosted by Chana Joffe-Walt and featuring SNL’s Sasheer Zamata.
- Kids do not like getting told it’ll make sense when they’re older. They’re pretty sure the grown-ups are wrong, and whatever the conversation is, they’re up for it. (4 1/2 minutes)
- Reporter Hillary Frank finds out there is this tradition going on in her town, where big kids take over younger kids’ parties—and she investigates how one kid goes from freaked out to an instigator. Hillary hosts the podcast The Longest Shortest Time. (9 1/2 minutes)
- Comedian Sasheer Zamata does this joke about her mom in her standup act. About how her mom hates white people. They finally sit down to talk about why, and Sasheer finds out how mad her mom is at her own mom, for trying to make her get along with white people when she was young. Sasheer is a cast member on Saturday Night Live. (22 minutes)
- Host Chana Joffe-Walt worries she’ll have regrets in 20 years. So she finds someone 20 years older than she is to gauge how bad it gets. (5 minutes)
- For those in the early stages of dementia, some simple tasks become very complex. Chana sits down with one guy determined to figure out why something that used to be so easy has become so hard. (12 1/2 minutes)
We learned about Carl from Teya Sepinuck at Theater of Witness. They are working on a A New Dementia Film Portrait that will feature Carl and Susan.
Photo
Sasheer Zamata (right) and her mom, each photographed in third grade.