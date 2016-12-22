Song: "Just What I Wanted For Christmas", Bing Crosby

After this year’s election, Republicans in North Carolina went out looking for cases of voter fraud - all over the state. It was hard to find, hard to prove—until they stumbled across what could have been the best present ever: a seemingly clear-cut case of Democrats out to rig the election. Producer Zoe Chace went to Bladen County, N.C. to investigate. (18 minutes)