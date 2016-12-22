606: Just What I Wanted

Dec 23, 2016
Stories from people who want something desperately—for Christmas or otherwise—and then have their wishes fulfilled. Or do they?

  • Prologue

    Ira talks to Luke Huisenga, a Marine sniper who became a fan of Gilmore Girls while on deployment in Iraq. (11 minutes)  

  • Act One

    Lopsided Tannenbaum.

    A fictional story written and read by Maile Meloy about a family that encounters two peculiar strangers in the snow on Christmas Day. Maile is the author of "Both Ways Is The Only Way I Want It." (26 minutes)
    • "Make You Better", The Decemberists

  • Act Two

    He’s Making A List, Checking It Nice, Gonna Find Out Who Voted Twice.

    After this year’s election, Republicans in North Carolina went out looking for cases of voter fraud - all over the state. It was hard to find, hard to prove—until they stumbled across what could have been the best present ever: a seemingly clear-cut case of Democrats out to rig the election. Producer Zoe Chace went to Bladen County, N.C. to investigate. (18 minutes)
    • "Just What I Wanted For Christmas", Bing Crosby

