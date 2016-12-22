Mohammed Aden was just a regular Minnesotan dad who unwittingly became governor of a region in Somalia. As governor, one of his main goals was to eliminate piracy… so why is he now sitting in prison for colluding with pirates? Producer Dana Chivvis investigates. In the second half of the story, we hear Tiiceey and Stephen Collett negotiate payments for getting Rachel and Paul Chandler out of Somalia. (42 minutes)