Ira talks to Australian novelist Gerald Murnane. He’s never left Australia. He’s never been on a plane. And then he was nominated for the Melbourne Prize for Literature, a prize which asks the recipients to spend half the cash prize on international travel. Ira talks to Helen Garner who wrote about what happened, in an essay in her book Everywhere I Look . Murnane’s best known novel is probably The Plains . He has two books coming out soon: Border Districts and Stream System . (6 minutes)