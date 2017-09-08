629: Expect Delays

629: Expect Delays

Oct 20, 2017
We all love to travel to different places, but not many of us like the stressful, banal process of the journey. This week, stories about delays—including a town known entirely for its speed trap, and a woman who comes up against bureaucratic nightmares every time she wants to go just a few blocks away.

  • Prologue

    Host Ira Glass talks to a JetBlue pilot about the unusual speech she gives before take-off. (11 minutes) ComedyTravel

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act One

    The Most Expected Delay in Northern Ohio.

    Linndale, Ohio, is a town known almost entirely for its speed trap. Producer Sean Cole explains. (23 minutes) Politics

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act Two

    Asleep at the Wheel.

    Traffic jams that last days are not uncommon in China. Producer Stephanie Foo talks to two people about how they pass the time. (10 minutes)China

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act Three

    The Longest Distance Between Two Points.

    New York City has a paratransit service called Access-a-Ride for passengers who are disabled and elderly. But people who rely on the system refer to it as Stress-a-Ride. We hear from Britney Wilson, who uses the service every day. A version of Britney’s story first appeared on Longreads. (11 minutes)New York
    Song:
    • "Speed Trap Town", Jason Isbell

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

Photo

The Plain Dealer

Embed

Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this episode into your web page or blog.

pixels