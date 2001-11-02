198
November 2, 2001

How to Win Friends and Influence People

People climbing to be number one. How do they do it? What is the fundamental difference between us and them?

Prologue

Ira Glass talks with Paul Feig, who, as a sixth-grader, at the urging of his father, actually read the Dale Carnegie classic How to Win Friends and Influence People. He found that afterward, he had a bleaker understanding of human nature—and even fewer friends than when he started. (9 minutes)

By

Ira Glass
Act One

To Make a Friend, Be a Friend

David Sedaris has this instructive tale of how, as a boy, with the help of his dad, he tried to bridge the chasm that divides the popular kid from the unpopular — with the sorts of results that perhaps you might anticipate. (14 minutes)

By

David Sedaris
Act Two

Stay In Touch

After the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, U.S. diplomats had to start working the phones to assemble a coalition of nations to combat this new threat. Some of the calls, you get the feeling, were not the easiest to make. Writer and performer Tami Sagher imagines what those calls were like. (6 minutes)

By

Tami Sagher

Song:

“This Is The World Calling” by Bob Geldof
Act Four

Just Be Yourself

Jonathan Goldstein with a story about what it's like to date Lois Lane when she's on the rebound from Superman. (13 minutes)

Jonathan Goldstein is the host of the podcast Heavyweight.

By

Jonathan Goldstein

Song:

“Mr. Pleasant” by The Kinks (radio only)

