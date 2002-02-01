205
February 1, 2002

Plan B

There's the thing you plan to do, and then there's the thing you end up doing.

Prologue

Ira summarizes the results of an informal poll of about a hundred people, about whether they were living their Plan A or Plan B and recounts a moment from a short story by author Ron Carlson. (2 minutes)

Ron Carlson's story is called "Plan B for the Middle Class," it's from his book by the same name. 

Ira Glass
Act One

It's Another Tequila Sunrise

John Hodgman first encountered Cuervo Man on a press junket to Cuervo Nation, a small island owned by Jose Cuervo Tequila. Cuervo Man was wearing nothing but a Speedo, wraparound shades, and a red cape. Occasionally he’d stick a toilet plunger on his bald head. John was fascinated and eventually got to know Cuervo Man, whose real name was Ryan. Though the Cuervo act was Ryan’s Plan B, it had a special power that John couldn't help but envy. (19 minutes)

John Hodgman is the host of the Judge John Hodgman podcast.

John Hodgman
Act Two

Why Talk?

Starlee Kine was becoming friends with a woman named Robin when they started to encounter an obstacle, a common obstacle people run into when the become friends as adults. So Robin invented a Plan B to solve the problem. (6 minutes)

Starlee Kine
Act Three

Kidnapping As Plan B

Ira talks with Barry Keenan, who was living a lot of people’s plan A in the early 60’s. He was rich, he was successful. But when he lost all his money and got hooked on painkillers, he switched to a Plan B to make money.  He decided to kidnap the 19-year-old Frank Sinatra Jr.  (11 minutes)

Ira Glass

“All of Me” by Frank Sinatra (radio only)

