20 Acts in 60 Minutes

Instead of the usual "each week we choose a theme, and bring you 3 or 4 stories on that theme" business, we throw all that away and bring you 20 stories—yes, 20—in 60 minutes.
Inspiration for this week's show came from the Neo-Futurists, whose long-running Chicago show promises 30 plays in 60 minutes every single weekend.
Don't I Know You
No, Of Course I Know You
It's Commerce That Brings Us Together
The Sound of One Hand Waving
The Sound of No Hands Clapping
Reaching Out With Radio
From Blunt Youth Radio: a story of a possibly bad "food situation" at the cafeteria in juvenile detention.
Up Where the Air Is Clear
The Greatest Dog Name in the World
Of Dogs and Men
Act Ten
A two minute play called “Title,” written and performed by Greg Allen and Heather Riordan of the Chicago group, The Neo-Futurists. It’s part of their long-running show "Too Much Light Makes the
Etiquette Lesson
To Tell the Truth
More Lies
Call in Colonel Mustard For Questioning
Mister Prediction
That One Guy at the Office
You Can't Choose Your Gift
Party Talk
The Hard Life at the Top
Every year 1,200 new army cadets arrive at West Point. Once they say a single sentence correctly, they can go to their barracks. But not until then. David Lipsky reports. He's the author of Absolutely American.