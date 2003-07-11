241
July 11, 2003

20 Acts in 60 Minutes

Instead of the usual "each week we choose a theme, and bring you 3 or 4 stories on that theme" business, we throw all that away and bring you 20 stories—yes, 20—in 60 minutes.

Tomi Um

Inspiration for this week's show came from the Neo-Futurists, whose long-running Chicago show promises 30 plays in 60 minutes every single weekend. 

Act One

Don't I Know You

By

Starlee Kine
Contributor Starlee Kine talks to actor Tate Donovan about the day he felt he was being exactly the kind of celebrity he'd wanted to be: when suddenly, he was approached by a kid with a camera.
Act Ten

A two minute play written and performed by the Chicago group, The Neo-Futurists.

Statement. Statement. Statement. Question? Aggressive childish insult!

Act Thirteen

More Lies

Catherine and John, two college undergrads, do a babysitting gig together. After the kids are asleep and the two of them get hungry, John doesn't think they should eat any of the food in the house; they settle on a compromise.

