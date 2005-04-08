286
April 8, 2005
Preview

Mind Games

Stories of people who try simple mind games on others, and then find themselves way in over their heads.

Nina Leen/Getty Images

Prologue

Host Ira Glass interviews Lori Gottlieb about the time she sent a letter to a writer in a magazine, a letter packed with white lies. (5 minutes)

By

Ira Glass
Act Two

The Spy Who Loved Everyone

A group called Improv Everywhere decides that an unknown band, Ghosts of Pasha, playing their first ever tour in New York, ought to think they're a smash hit. So they study the band's music and then crowd the performance, pretending to be hard-core fans. Improv Everywhere just wants to make the band happy—to give them the best day of their lives. But the band doesn't see it that way. Nor does another subject of one of Improv Everywhere's "missions." (31 minutes)

By

Jorge Just
Act Three

Invisible Girl

Scott Carrier and his family live in the same Salt Lake City neighborhood as Elizabeth Smart, the fourteen-year-old whose 2002 kidnapping made international news. Though Smart's picture was plastered everywhere throughout Salt Lake City and thousands of volunteers searched for her, her captors brazenly brought her back to the very neighborhood from which she'd been taken. They walked freely through the streets with her in broad daylight, yet no one recognized her. Scott talks with his neighbors and his son Milo—who had attended grade school with Smart—about what was going through their minds that prevented them from seeing what was right there in plain sight. (12 minutes)

Scott's podcast is called Home of the Brave. His story received support from hearingvoices.com, which gets support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

By

Scott Carrier

Song:

“That Old Black Magic” by Louis Prima and Keely Smith

