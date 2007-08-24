In the wake of a break-up, writer Starlee Kine finds so much comfort in break-up songs that she decides to try and write one herself—even though she has no musical ability whatsoever. For some help, she goes to a rather surprising expert on the subject: Phil Collins. (29 minutes)

Starlee was assisted in her efforts by musicians Joe McGinty and Julia Greenberg, who co-wrote the song featured in this story. Joe's album Kiss Me, Stupid with his band Baby Steps includes "This Song Is Three Days Old," also heard in Starlee's story. He is the co-author with Hally McGehean of the musical “Upping My Numbers.” Julia writes songs and composes musical theater in Brooklyn. Find out more at her website. For more stories by Starlee, check out her podcast Mystery Show.