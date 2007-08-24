339
August 24, 2007

Break-Up

Stories from the heart of heartbreak.

Anna Parini

Prologue

Host Ira Glass talks with Lauren Waterman, who's in the middle of a break-up right now and grappling with totally contradictory feelings. (5 minutes)

Ira Glass
Act One

Dr. Phil

In the wake of a break-up, writer Starlee Kine finds so much comfort in break-up songs that she decides to try and write one herself—even though she has no musical ability whatsoever. For some help, she goes to a rather surprising expert on the subject: Phil Collins. (29 minutes)

Starlee was assisted in her efforts by musicians Joe McGinty and Julia Greenberg, who co-wrote the song featured in this story. Joe's album Kiss Me, Stupid with his band Baby Steps includes "This Song Is Three Days Old," also heard in Starlee's story. He is the co-author with Hally McGehean of the musical “Upping My Numbers.” Julia writes songs and composes musical theater in Brooklyn. For more stories by Starlee, check out her podcast Mystery Show

Starlee Kine

“If You Ever Need a Stranger (To Sing at Your Wedding)” by Jens Lekman (radio only)
Act Two

But Why?

Eight-year-old Betsy Walter goes on a campaign to understand her parents' divorce — a campaign that takes her to school guidance counselors, children's book authors, and the mayor of New York City. (10 minutes)

The interview with Betsy first aired on NPR's All Things Considered—in 1987, when a young Ira Glass was a producer there.

Ira Glass

“Now That It's Long Over” by Brisa Roche (radio only)

