751
October 22, 2021

Audience of One

In a world where a virus spreads across the country and most people are not going to movie theaters, we bring the movies to you.

AJ Dungo

This is an updated version of an episode from 2020.

Prologue

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass revisits the one movie he’s seen more than any other, about an ocean liner that gets hit by a tsunami and flips over. (9 minutes)

Act Two

Putting the Ease in Disease

Sean Cole

To cope with this pandemic, producer Sean Cole finds himself turning to a movie about a pandemic. But the virus in this movie isn’t like any you’ve ever heard of. (19 minutes)

Act Three

Director’s Cut

Elna Baker

Comedian Will Weldon’s ex-wife made a movie loosely based on their marriage. Producer Elna Baker watches the film with Will as he revisits his break-up. (15 minutes)

