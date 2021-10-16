Audience of One

In a world where a virus spreads across the country and most people are not going to movie theaters, we bring the movies to you.
Many a Thing She Ought to Understand
By
Our producer, Diane Wu, spent most of her life thinking she doesn’t have a unique and personal take on The Sound of Music. She is wrong. (13 minutes)
Putting the Ease in Disease
To cope with this pandemic, producer Sean Cole finds himself turning to a movie about a pandemic. But the virus in this movie isn’t like any you’ve ever heard of. (19 minutes)
Director’s Cut
Comedian Will Weldon’s ex-wife made a movie loosely based on their marriage. Producer Elna Baker watches the film with Will as he revisits his break-up. (15 minutes)
The Kid Namastays in the Picture
Jaime Amor does yoga storytelling for kids at Cosmic Kids Yoga and on YouTube. We ask her to try taking on a film for grownups. (7 minutes)