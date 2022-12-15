787
December 23, 2022

Baby's First Christmas

People experiencing Christmas in brand new ways, giving the holiday even more meaning.

Aviva DeKornfeld / This American Life

Prologue

Prologue

Ira introduces us to Santa Allen. A man who is NOT the real Santa Claus but who will – for the first time ever – be sitting in a chair, dressed as Santa, asking little children what they want for Christmas this year.  He’s nervous. (4 minutes)

Act One

Does Santa Believe in Himself?

Producer Aviva DeKornfeld accompanies Santa Allen to his first “chair gig” to see whether all of his hopes, or all of his fears, or a little of both, will be realized. (16 minutes)

By

Aviva DeKornfeld
Act Three

Buffalo Girls Can’tcha Come Out Tonight 

Our former colleague Neil Drumming has never seen “It’s a Wonderful Life” – which makes no sense given that he’s seen almost every other movie there is. Executive Editor Emanuele Berry takes it upon herself to change Neil’s life forever, or not at all, by showing him the film for the first time. (10 minutes)

By Emanuele Berry
Act Four

Single Bells 

Scaachi Koul is commemorating a Christmas first of her own – and ON her own – this year.

By

Scaachi Koul

Song:

“The First Noel (Attaboy House Party Remix)” by Bing Crosby 

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
733: Warriors in the Garden
Mar. 5, 2021

Act Two

We continue our story about three members of Warriors in the Garden. After a summer of protest, the Warriors have to figure out what to do when their activism draws the attention of the police. (25 minutes)

Staff Recommendations

View all
334
June 1, 2007

Duty Calls

Josh's family didn't play much of a role in his daily life—until duty called, and they took over his life.

Share

Share