361
August 8, 2008

Fear of Sleep

Mike Birbiglia got used to strange things happening to him when he slept—until something happened that almost killed him. This and other reasons to fear sleep, including bedbugs, "The Shining," and mild-mannered husbands who turn into maniacs while asleep.

Mike Birbiglia in his film Sleepwalk With Me.
Act Four

Hollywood-Induced Nightmare

Seth Lind explains how he ended up watching Stanley Kubrick's The Shining when he was six years old, and how it led to two years where every night he had trouble falling asleep and nightmares. (7 minutes)

Seth is our director of operations and a creator of the sci-fi comedy podcast Mission to Zyxx.

By

Seth Lind

Song:

“Sleepwalker” by Brother Ali

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all