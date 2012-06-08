466
June 8, 2012

Blackjack

The casino game everyone thinks they can beat. 

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass and producer Robyn Semien get a blackjack lesson from Andy Bloch, who played for the MIT blackjack team. He teaches them the basics of card-counting, the technique that gives players an advantage against the house — enough of an advantage that most casinos will ask you to leave if they catch you doing it. (9 minutes)

Part Two

By

Ira Glass
Ira and Robyn go to the casino to try out their newfound card counting skills. (5 minutes)

