Christmas and Commerce

David Rakoff tells about his experience playing Sigmund Freud in the window of upscale Barney's department store in Manhattan. For Christmas. This was the first of dozens of appearances on our show by David Rakoff, who died in 2012. His last book was Love, Dishonor, Marry, Die, Cherish, Perish: A Novel. In 2012 we aired a tribute episode titled Our Friend David. (15 minutes)