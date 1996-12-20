47
December 20, 1996

Christmas and Commerce

Stories about the intersection of Christmas and retail, originally broadcast in 1996 when our show was only a year old. Including David Sedaris's story "Santaland Diaries," which first aired on NPR's Morning Edition in a much shorter version.

Chris Ware

Act One

Toys R Us

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass goes to one of the epicenters of modern Christmas — the world's biggest toy store — minutes before closing on Christmas Eve.  (5 1/2 minutes)

Act Four

Act Four

By

John Connors

Tapes recorded in a Chicago home Christmas morning, more than 50 years ago. (3 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share