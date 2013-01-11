Doppelgängers

For decades, the writer Alex Kotlowitz has been writing about the inner cities and the toll of violence on young people. So when he heard about a program at Drexel University where guys from the inner city get counseling for PTSD, he wondered if the effect of urban violence was comparable to the trauma that a person experiences from war. Kotlowitz talks to a military vet from Afghanistan and a guy from Philadelphia who’s lived in some pretty bad neighborhoods to find out if they are doubles of some sort. (23 minutes)

Alex is the author of the book There Are No Children Here and producer of the documentary film The Interrupters. Special thanks to the program Healing Hurt People at Drexel University for assistance with this story.