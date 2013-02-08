Love makes us do crazy things. But usually not this crazy. This week for Valentine's Day we have stories of people going to extremes to find and pursue their one true love.
The Radio Drama Episode
Note: This episode is made from stories in past Valentine's Day shows.
Prologue
NPR reporter David Kestenbaum tells Ira about the time, when he was doing graduate work in physics, he and his other single friends decided to figure out the mathematical probability that they’d find girlfriends. They wanted to know what the chances were that there was more than one person in the world for them. When you’re in love, it always feels like it was meant to be, whether or not it really, statistically speaking, is. (6 1/2 minutes)
Best Laid Plans
Kurt Braunohler and his girlfriend had been together for thirteen years, and they were only 30. They wondered why they had never considered marriage, and realized that they needed to sleep with other people before they tied the knot. Then the adventure began. Kurt acts on the TV show Black Monday and is on a standup tour. (18 1/2 minutes)
Song:
21 Chump Street
At three high schools in Palm Beach County, Florida, several young police officers were sent undercover to pose as students, tasked with making drug arrests. And this, this is the setting for a love story, reported by Robbie Brown. (13 minutes)
In 2014, Lin-Manuel Miranda turned this story into a 14-minute Broadway mini-musical for our live show at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. You can watch the performance and hear the original cast album.
Cold Stone Dreamery
Ben Loory wrote and tells this story, which begins with a duck falling in love with a rock. (8 minutes)
My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
A live performance detailing a humiliating love affair. When comedian Mike Birbiglia was in high school, he fell for a cool girl named Amanda. They start going out, and it’s going great, except that Amanda hasn't quite broken up with Scott, her other boyfriend. So for instance when Mike goes to Amanda’s house to meet her parents, Scott's there too, and Amanda takes turns making out with each of them while the other's in the bathroom. It only gets worse. (9 minutes)