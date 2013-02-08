Valentine’s Day

At three high schools in Palm Beach County, Florida, several young police officers were sent undercover to pose as students, tasked with making drug arrests. And this, this is the setting for a love story, reported by Robbie Brown. (13 minutes)

In 2014, Lin-Manuel Miranda turned this story into a 14-minute Broadway mini-musical for our live show at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. You can watch the performance and hear the original cast album.