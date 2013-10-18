508
October 18, 2013

Superpowers

We answer the following questions about superpowers: Can superheroes be real people? (No.) Can real people become superheroes? (Maybe.) And which is better: flight or invisibility? (Depends who you ask.) 

Avrajyoti Mitra

This is an updated version of a classic episode, featuring a new story from Snap Judgment.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass talks to comic artist Chris Ware, who thought about superheroes a lot of the time as a kid. In grade school, Chris drew superheroes, he invented his own character named The Hurricane (not to be confused with Reuben Carter), and he made a superhero costume. Sometimes he wore parts of the costume to school under his regular clothes, which went fine until he realized he would have to change clothes for gym class. (6 minutes)

Here's the Chris Ware comic mentioned in the episode. His book, Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth, is also inhabited by a "superhero" of sorts.

Act One

Invisible Man Vs. Hawkman.

By

John Hodgman
John Hodgman conducts an informal survey in which he asks the age-old question: Which is better: The power of flight or the power of invisibility? He finds that how you answer tells a lot about what kind of person you are. And also, no matter which power people choose, they never use it to fight crime. (14 minutes)

Song:

“That Man” by Peggy Lee
Act Two

Wonder Woman

By

Kelly McEvers
Kelly McEvers with the story of Zora, a self-made superhero. From the time she was five, Zora had recurring dreams in which she was a 6'5" warrior queen who could fly and shoot lightning from her hands. She made a list of all the skills she would need to master if she wanted to actually become the superhero she dreamed of being. Sample items: Martial arts, evasive driving and bomb defusion. She actually checked off most things on the list...and then had a run-in with the CIA. (17 minutes)

Song:

“Goldfinger” by David Sedaris

