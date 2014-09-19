535
September 19, 2014

Origin Story

Little-known and surprising stories of how all sorts of institutions began.

A circle of light, a computer-generated approximation of the big bang

imagedepotpro / Getty Images

An updated version of an episode from 2009.

Prologue

Host Ira Glass talks to business professor Pino Audia and Fast Company magazine columnist Dan Heath about corporate creation myths and why so many of them involve garages. (7 minutes)

By

Ira Glass
Act One

Mad Man

Sarah Koenig tells the story of her father, Julian Koenig, the legendary advertising copywriter whose work includes the slogan "Timex takes a licking and keeps on ticking" and Volkswagen's "Think Small" ads. For years, Sarah has heard her dad accuse a former partner of stealing some of his best ideas, but until recently, she never paid much attention. Then she started asking her dad for details of this fight for his legacy, and what she learned surprised her. (20 minutes)

Sarah Koenig is the host and co-creator of Serial.

By

Sarah Koenig
Act Two

Silent Partner

Producer Sean Cole visits Chad's Trading Post in Southampton, Massachusetts. One person who works there wears a shirt that says "Chad's Brother;" other shirts say "Chad's Best Friend," "Chad's Cousin," and "Chad's Father." Pictures of Chad are everywhere. Chad's dead. The family explains. (14 minutes)

By

Sean Cole

