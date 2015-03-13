550
March 13, 2015

Three Miles

There’s a program that brings together kids from two schools. One school is public and in the country’s poorest congressional district. The other is private and costs $43,000/year. They are three miles apart. The hope is that kids connect, but some of the public school kids just can’t get over the divide. We hear what happens when you get to see the other side and it looks a lot better. 

Keith Negley

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Ira Glass introduces producer Chana Joffe-Walt, who reports this week's story. (1 minute)

Act One

Act One

Chana Joffe-Walt tells what happened when a group of public school students in the Bronx went to visit an elite private school three miles away. (24 minutes)

By

Chana Joffe-Walt

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share