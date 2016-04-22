585
April 22, 2016

In Defense of Ignorance

Exactly how incompetent you are. What your ex’s best friend really thinks of you. The approximate time that you will die. Some things in life are better not to know about. And sometimes there can be a benefit to not knowing. In this episode — examples of ignorance truly being bliss, or even being an asset.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Ira relays advice from a staffer’s family on what to do if you’re thinking about something you don’t want to think about. (2 minutes)

