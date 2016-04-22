In Defense of Ignorance

Exactly how incompetent you are. What your ex’s best friend really thinks of you. The approximate time that you will die. Some things in life are better not to know about. And sometimes there can be a benefit to not knowing. In this episode — examples of ignorance truly being bliss, or even being an asset.
What You Don't Know
Lulu Wang tells the story of an elaborate attempt to keep someone ignorant — her grandmother — and how her family pulled it off. (27 minutes)
Ignorance for Dummies
Producer Sean Cole tells the story of a psychological experiment that proved ignorance is, in fact, bliss. (10 minutes)
Forget Me? Not!
Producer Stephanie Foo describes a subset of the population who will never enjoy the benefits of ignorance — because they’re destined never to experience it in the first place. (17 minutes)