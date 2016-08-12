My Summer Self

Summer is a time when change seems more possible than ever. But is that really how it happens? Can people actually reinvent themselves in the warmer months? This week, we present stories — and some comedy — about people and their summer selves.
-
Grapes of Wrath
Producer Dana Chivvis explores the case of a 66-year-old working lifeguard who is suing New York State for age discrimination after refusing to wear a Speedo on the job. (16 minutes)
Say Yes to Summer
A troupe of comedians tells personal stories about summer experiences and improvises scenes based on them. (23 minutes)
Featuring Mike Birbiglia, John Lutz, Kate Micucci, Shannon O'Neill, Connor Ratliff, Gary Richardson, and Tami Sagher — several of whom appear in Mike's movie Don't Think Twice, produced by Ira.
It Takes A Villa
Producer Neil Drumming tells the story of his dad and his family’s timeshare in Orlando, Florida. (14 minutes)