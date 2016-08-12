594
August 12, 2016

My Summer Self

Summer is a time when change seems more possible than ever. But is that really how it happens? Can people actually reinvent themselves in the warmer months? This week, we present stories — and some comedy — about people and their summer selves.

The photo Ira mentions in Act Two. That's him (left) doing a magic trick for Michael Jackson (right) in 1972 when they were both 13 years old.

Prologue

Host Ira Glass reflects on his feelings about going to the beach. (3 minutes)

By

Ira Glass
Act One

Grapes of Wrath

Producer Dana Chivvis explores the case of a 66-year-old working lifeguard who is suing New York State for age discrimination after refusing to wear a Speedo on the job. (16 minutes)

By

Dana Chivvis
Act Two

Say Yes to Summer

A troupe of comedians tells personal stories about summer experiences and improvises scenes based on them. (23 minutes)

Featuring Mike Birbiglia, John Lutz, Kate Micucci, Shannon O'Neill, Connor Ratliff, Gary Richardson, and Tami Sagher — several of whom appear in Mike's movie Don't Think Twice, produced by Ira.

By

Ira Glass
Act Three

It Takes A Villa

Producer Neil Drumming tells the story of his dad and his family’s timeshare in Orlando, Florida. (14 minutes)

By

Neil Drumming

Song:

“Surf Twist” by The Cotillions

