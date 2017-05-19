617
May 19, 2017

Fermi’s Paradox

Three people grapple with the question, “Are we alone?”

Paul Balfe

Prologue

Ira Glass
David Kestenbaum

If there is intelligent life elsewhere in the universe, why haven’t we heard from the extraterrestrials yet? Producer David Kestenbaum explains The Fermi Paradox to host Ira Glass. The possibility that we are alone in the universe makes David sad. (7 minutes)

Act One

I Think We’re Alone Now

Ira Glass
David Kestenbaum

David’s story continues. He visits his old physics professor, who helps him figure out what to think. And Ira checks in with Dan Werthimer, chief scientist for SETI–the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence–at Berkeley. (15 minutes)

Act Three

Rosie’s Paradox

Stephanie Foo

One night Rosie’s father, busy working, told Rosie, then 9, to stop distracting him with her questions. She should write them all down, he said. Rosie returned with about 50 of the most fundamental human questions. Three years later, her father is still answering them. Producer Stephanie Foo tells the story. (12 minutes)

