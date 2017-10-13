In the Shadow of the City

There is a four mile long bridge in Naan-jing China, famous for how many people jump off to commit suicide. In 2003, a man named Chen Sah began spending all of his weekends on the bridge, trying to single handedly stop the jumpers. Reporter Mike Paterniti tells his story of meeting Mr. Chen. A story Paterniti wrote about Mr. Chen appears in GQ Magazine. (15 minutes)

Suicide prevention doesn't usually look like pulling people off a bridge. Learn more about everyday ways of helping someone at risk at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.