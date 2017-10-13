In the Shadow of the City

Stories that take place on the edge of civilization, just out of sight.
Prologue
Brooklyn Archipelago
Out for a simple pleasure cruise with two friends, Alex Zharov was planning to see Jamaica Bay in New York City. But this end-of-the-day excursion, which should have only lasted 40 minutes, turns into an out-of-control adventure that left him lost, stranded, and bleeding—all within sight of the Empire State Building. Brett Martin reports. (23 minutes)
There is a four mile long bridge in Naan-jing China, famous for how many people jump off to commit suicide. In 2003, a man named Chen Sah began spending all of his weekends on the bridge, trying to single handedly stop the jumpers. Reporter Mike Paterniti tells his story of meeting Mr. Chen. A story Paterniti wrote about Mr. Chen appears in GQ Magazine. (15 minutes)
Suicide prevention doesn't usually look like pulling people off a bridge. Learn more about everyday ways of helping someone at risk at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Yes, In My Backyard
The story of the government cracking down on smokestack emissions at a city factory—even though the residents like the emissions. We hear from Jorge Just, who explains the one, magical secret about Chicago that no one outside Chicago ever believes is true. Then we hear from Brian Urbaszewski, Director of Environmental Health Programs for the American Lung Association in Chicago and Julie Armitage, Manager of Compliance and Enforcement for the Bureau of Air at the Illinois State EPA. (9 minutes)