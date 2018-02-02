638
February 9, 2018

Rom-Com

The one thing you know for sure when you're watching a romantic comedy is that it's going to turn out okay in the end. When you're living one? Not so much. This week for Valentine's Day, stories that unfold like rom-coms.

Dominic Bugatto

Prologue

By

Ira Glass
Neil Drumming

Romantic comedies usually don’t get much respect.  But with Valentine’s Day approaching, This American Life producer Neil Drumming explains what’s so great about them. (5 minutes)

Act One

Meet Cute

By

Simon Rich
Daniel Radcliffe

Actor Daniel Radcliffe reads a short piece of fiction, “The Present,” from Simon’s book of short stories “The Last Girlfriend on Earth.” (10 minutes)

Song:

“The Day We Met” by Anthony Hamilton
Act Four

You Had Me at Hello

By

Jillian Welsh
Diane Wu

Comedian Jillian Welsh tells Diane Wu about one of the most romantic—and stressful—nights of her life, a night that paralleled the plot of a rom-com in several ways. A version of this story first appeared on the Risk! podcast. Jillian is a member of the Second City National Touring Company. (16 minutes)

Song:

“Ko Ko Mo (I Love You So)” by Louis Armstrong and Velma Middleton & “Rom Com” by Who is She?

