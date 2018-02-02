The one thing you know for sure when you're watching a romantic comedy is that it's going to turn out okay in the end. When you're living one? Not so much. This week for Valentine's Day, stories that unfold like rom-coms.
Prologue
Romantic comedies usually don’t get much respect. But with Valentine’s Day approaching, This American Life producer Neil Drumming explains what’s so great about them. (5 minutes)
Meet Cute
Actor Daniel Radcliffe reads a short piece of fiction, “The Present,” from Simon’s book of short stories “The Last Girlfriend on Earth.” (10 minutes)
The Obstacle
Elna Baker interviews comedian Michelle Buteau about one of her first big romantic challenges. (14 minutes)
Running
David Kestenbaum retraces the steps of Steve Snyder, a man who found himself running for love. (9 minutes)
You Had Me at Hello
Comedian Jillian Welsh tells Diane Wu about one of the most romantic—and stressful—nights of her life, a night that paralleled the plot of a rom-com in several ways. A version of this story first appeared on the Risk! podcast. Jillian is a member of the Second City National Touring Company. (16 minutes)