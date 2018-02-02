638
February 9, 2018

Rom-Com

The one thing you know for sure when you're watching a romantic comedy is that it's going to turn out okay in the end. When you're living one? Not so much. This week, stories that unfold like rom-coms.

Dominic Bugatto

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass
Neil Drumming

Romantic comedies usually don’t get much respect.  Producer Neil Drumming explains what’s so great about them. (5 minutes)

Act Three

The Run

By

David Kestenbaum

David Kestenbaum retraces the steps of Steve Snyder, a man who found himself running for love. (9 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share