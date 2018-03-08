Stories from border walls around the world, where one place ends and another begins. And the strange ecosystems that arise.
Walls
Prologue
Host Ira Glass takes a tour to walls all around the world. (9 minutes)
Just Another Kind of Outdoor Game
There are two tiny Spanish towns on the African continent protected by multiple layers of razor wire, cameras and guards. A man from Cameroon tells producer David Kestenbaum about his attempt to get through the obstacle course and onto European soil. (19 minutes)
We Keep the Wall Between Us As We Go
Where do parents go when they’re deported? For some, the answer is: as close as possible to their kids. That often means Nogales, Mexico. It’s right on the border. But sometimes kids don’t visit as much as you would expect. Reporter Lizzie Presser talked to one family. To help report this story, Lizzie got a grant from the International Women’s Media Foundation. (17 minutes)
Song:
He Is All Pine and I Am Apple Orchard
When writer Mariya Karimjee was a kid in Pakistan she heard about this elaborate ceremony at the border with India where soldiers on both sides performed perfectly synchronized sky-high kicks and steps. But she went to visit and it was not what she expected. (8 minutes)
No One Has Seen Them Made or Heard Them Made
Brian Reed investigates a wall that may or may not exist. Brian is our senior producer and host of our podcast series S-Town. (10 minutes)