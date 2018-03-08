641
March 16, 2018

The Walls

Stories from border walls around the world, where one place ends and another begins. And the strange ecosystems that arise.

Frankie Quinn

Prologue

Host Ira Glass takes a tour to walls all around the world. (9 minutes)

Act One

Just Another Kind of Outdoor Game

By

David Kestenbaum

There are two tiny Spanish towns on the African continent protected by multiple layers of razor wire, cameras and guards. A man from Cameroon tells producer David Kestenbaum about his attempt to get through the obstacle course and onto European soil. (19 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share