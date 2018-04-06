Damned If You Do…

It’s one thing to weigh pros and cons. But sometimes all you have is con and con. This week, stories of people having to make a choice, when no good options exist.
Prologue
Host Ira Glass talks with two women who went to see the rodeo – the Professional Bull Riders tour – and came away wondering if they were witnessing a #MeToo moment in a very surprising place. (8 minutes)
The Borrowers
A group of refugees who are stuck in debt, see a way out. But there’s a catch. Kevin Sieff explains. Kevin also wrote about this topic for the Washington Post, where he was the Nairobi bureau chief. The United Nations World Food Programme, mentioned in the outtro, is online at wfp.org. (21 minutes)
We Must Destroy This Family in Order to Save It
Eileen was desperate to help her son, and the only way to do it involved a perverse legal loophole. But should she dare try it? Shannon Heffernan tells the story. She’s a reporter at WBEZ Chicago. (21 minutes)
Amricani
What’s worse than being the new kid in school? Being the new kid in the country. Especially when the whole country’s tougher than you are. Sharif Youssef tells this story, which was first published on Yale Herald Audio. Sharif works at the podcast 99% Invisible. (6 minutes)