828
April 5, 2024

Minor Crimes Division

People taking it upon themselves to solve the tiny, overlooked crimes of the world.

Three kids on a couch and their mom sitting across from them in an armchair

Ping Zhu

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Host Ira Glass bikes around Manhattan with Gersh Kuntzman, in search of illegal license plates. (11 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act Three

Jewel Intentions

Micaela Blei accidentally solves a crime that had been going on for a long time, right under her nose, and has to decide what to do next. She told this story onstage at The Moth. (7 minutes)

By Micaela Blei
Act Four

Occam’s Toilet

Editor Bethel Habte examines video evidence of two parents trying to get to the bottom of a minor crime committed in their own home. (7 minutes)

By Bethel Habte

Song:

“Criminal Mischief (For Adam White)” by Jimmy and the Jaywalkers

