Minor Crimes Division

People taking it upon themselves to solve the tiny, overlooked crimes of the world.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Harriot Vs Harriot
Writer Michael Harriot reexamines the DIY criminal justice system his mom invented to deal with his bad behavior as a child. (20 minutes)
Alternate Side
Producer Aviva DeKornfeld talks to Caveh Zahedi about a crime he may or may not have committed, depending on who you ask. (7 minutes)
Caveh Zahedi first told this story on his podcast, 365 Things I Want to Tell You Before We Both Die.
Jewel Intentions
Micaela Blei accidentally solves a crime that had been going on for a long time, right under her nose, and has to decide what to do next. She told this story onstage at The Moth. (7 minutes)
Occam’s Toilet
Editor Bethel Habte examines video evidence of two parents trying to get to the bottom of a minor crime committed in their own home. (7 minutes)