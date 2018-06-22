Change You Can Maybe Believe In

An innocent man forgives the cop who framed him. An Argentinian talk show that usually treats women as objects suddenly gets really interested in feminism. This week, stories about changes that seem too tidy to be true.
Prologue
Host Ira Glass talks with Washington Post reporter Kevin Sieff, who has been following a lawyer trying to reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter. The two were separated at the border as part of President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy. The government won’t tell the lawyer where the daughter is being held. (13 minutes)
The All-Too-Real Housewives of Argentina
Reporter Jasmine Garsd grew up in Argentina watching talk shows, which were kind of extreme even for Latin American television. The women on screen were pumped with silicone and Botox, and sometimes showed up wearing almost nothing. Recently one long-time host seemed to have a change of heart overnight. Jasmine went back to Argentina to find out what had happened. This story is a collaboration with the NPR podcast Rough Translation. (23 minutes)
Song:
You Have the Right to Remain Angry
The TV news stories told it as heartwarming tale of reconciliation from small-town America: a black man who was framed by a white cop decides to forgive him. But those stories left out a few things. Producer Lilly Sullivan looked into it. (18 minutes)