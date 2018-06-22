650
June 29, 2018

Change You Can Maybe Believe In

An innocent man forgives the cop who framed him. An Argentinian talk show that usually treats women as objects suddenly gets really interested in feminism. This week, stories about changes that seem too tidy to be true.

YouTube

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

 

Prologue

By

Kevin Sieff

Host Ira Glass talks with Washington Post reporter Kevin Sieff, who has been following a lawyer trying to reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter. The two were separated at the border as part of President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy. The government won’t tell the lawyer where the daughter is being held. (13 minutes)

Act One

The All-Too-Real Housewives of Argentina

By

Jasmine Garsd

Reporter Jasmine Garsd grew up in Argentina watching talk shows, which were kind of extreme even for Latin American television. The women on screen were pumped with silicone and Botox, and sometimes showed up wearing almost nothing. Recently one long-time host seemed to have a change of heart overnight. Jasmine went back to Argentina to find out what had happened. This story is a collaboration with the NPR podcast Rough Translation. (23 minutes)

Song:

“Machista” by Buffalo Moon
Act Two

You Have the Right to Remain Angry

By

Lilly Sullivan

The TV news stories told it as heartwarming tale of reconciliation from small-town America: a black man who was framed by a white cop decides to forgive him. But those stories left out a few things. Producer Lilly Sullivan looked into it. (18 minutes)

Song:

“Make a Change” by Durand Jones & The Indications 

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
41: Politics
Nov. 8, 1996

Act Two: Television Man

Campaign diarist Michael Lewis, on his transformation into a television reporter, and on an inspiring moment in American politics between two supposed political enemies from the 1960's.

Staff Recommendations

View all
38
Oct. 11, 1996

Simulated Worlds

Civil War reenactments, wax museums, simulated coal mines, fake ethnic restaurants, an ersatz Medieval castle, and other re-created worlds that thrive all across America.

Share

Share