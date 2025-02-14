That’s a Weird Thing to Lie About

Unnecessary and outrageous lies that make you wonder — why lie about that in the first place?
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
The Real L Word
Producer Dana Chivvis talks to Liz Flock about a strange experience she had in 2011. (21 minutes)
Liz Flock’s most recent book is The Furies.
Bully Pulpit
Host Ira Glass talks with M. Gessen about a lie they've been seeing out in the world a lot recently — the “bully lie.” (15 minutes)
M. Gessen’s book on Donald Trump and his autocratic tendencies is Surviving Autocracy.
In Defense of Unnecessary Lies
We find someone brave enough to stand up and make a case FOR lying. That person is producer Ike Sriskandarajah. (8 minutes)