855
February 28, 2025

That’s a Weird Thing to Lie About

Unnecessary and outrageous lies that make you wonder — why lie about that in the first place?

An illustration of a duck looking at a rabbit wearing a duck costume

Yifan Wu

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

Kasey, a woman who prides herself on her truthfulness, tries to help host Ira Glass figure out how to stop lying about one specific thing. (10 minutes)

By Ira Glass; Produced by Diane Wu
Act One

The Real L Word

Producer Dana Chivvis talks to Liz Flock about a strange experience she had in 2011. (21 minutes)

Liz Flock’s most recent book is The Furies.

By Dana Chivvis
Act Two

Bully Pulpit

Host Ira Glass talks with M. Gessen about a lie they've been seeing out in the world a lot recently — the “bully lie.” (15 minutes)

M. Gessen’s book on Donald Trump and his autocratic tendencies is Surviving Autocracy.

By Ira Glass

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all