The Not-So-Great Unknown

What happens when unadventurous people end up in adventurous situations. Like an astronaut who goes to places no one has gone before, even though he’s not really into outer space.
So Over The Moon
Producer David Kestenbaum tells the story of an astronaut who returns with a very unexpected view of the great beyond. (21 ½ minutes)
Traveling Violation
One of Jared Marcelle’s oldest friends is about to embark on a trip overseas to play basketball — a trip he may not be able to return home from. (13 ½ minutes)
Song:
A Fly On the Call
A man tries something he’s never done before and discovers a new passion. A work of short fiction written by Neil Drumming and read by actor Dorian Missick. Neil and Dorian also made a movie together, Big Words. (10 minutes)
Song:
Act Four
We end our show with a true story in the form of a song — “Rabies," by the rapper Aesop Rock. A few years ago he moved into the country, into an actual barn, to make music. The song is from his album The Impossible Kid. (2 minutes)