August 24, 2018

The Not-So-Great Unknown

What happens when unadventurous people end up in adventurous situations. Like an astronaut who goes to places no one has gone before, even though he’s not really into outer space.

Aaron Sheldon

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Diane Wu

Producer Diane Wu tells Ira the story of a woman and her quest to find out who sent her a mysterious gift. (7 minutes)

Act Two

Traveling Violation

By

Jared Marcelle

One of Jared Marcelle’s oldest friends is about to embark on a trip overseas to play basketball — a trip he may not be able to return home from. (13 ½ minutes)

Song:

“Basketball” by Kurtis Blow
Act Three

A Fly On the Call

By

Neil Drumming

A man tries something he’s never done before and discovers a new passion. A work of short fiction written by Neil Drumming and read by actor Dorian Missick. Neil and Dorian also made a movie together, Big Words. (10 minutes)

Song:

“You’ll Never, Never Know” by The Platters
Act Four

Act Four

We end our show with a true story in the form of a song — “Rabies," by the rapper Aesop Rock. A few years ago he moved into the country, into an actual barn, to make music. The song is from his album The Impossible Kid. (2 minutes)

Song:

“Rabies” by Aesop Rock

