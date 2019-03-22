671
March 29, 2019

Anything Can Be Anything

People connecting the dots that maybe should not be connected.

Matt Chase

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Zoe Chace

Host Ira Glass talks to producer Zoe Chace about what she learned about the President and conspiracy theories at a Trump rally. (9 minutes)   

Act Two

The Red Menace Hits the Crimson Tide

Ben Calhoun

A Democrat in Alabama watches helplessly as Russian internet bots play dirty with the 2016 election. But a year later, those same tactics inspire him to organize an election conspiracy of his own. Producer Ben Calhoun has the story. (23 minutes)

Song:

“From Russia With Love” by Matt Monro

