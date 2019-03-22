Anything Can Be Anything

People connecting the dots that maybe should not be connected.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Show Me State of Mind
Writer Jelani Cobb travels to Missouri to talk to people in Ferguson about the troubling deaths of six activists there. (24 minutes)
The Red Menace Hits the Crimson Tide
A Democrat in Alabama watches helplessly as Russian internet bots play dirty with the 2016 election. But a year later, those same tactics inspire him to organize an election conspiracy of his own. Producer Ben Calhoun has the story. (23 minutes)
“From Russia With Love” by Matt Monro