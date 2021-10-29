What We’ve Got Here is Failure to Communicate

Getting the point across — or trying to, anyway.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Share a clip
- Transcript
Prologue
Act One
Until The Cows Come Home
A state senator tries persuading his own constituents, from his own party, that the 2020 election was not stolen. (17 minutes)
Act Two
How I Met My Mother
Producer Elna Baker’s mom doles out some very harsh feedback for her daughter, which goes unnoticed for ten years. (14 minutes)
Act Three
Amelia Bedelia Works From Home
Literally, Amelia Bedelia works from home. (4 minutes)
Act Four
The Importance of Meeting Earnest
For more than fifty years, Jeanne Darst’s dad neglected to tell his entire family about their entire family. (13 minutes)