753
November 12, 2021

What We’ve Got Here is Failure to Communicate

Getting the point across — or trying to, anyway.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

At Sullivan High School in Chicago, being able to communicate is key. (5 minutes)

Act Two

How I Met My Mother

By

Elna Baker

Producer Elna Baker’s mom doles out some very harsh feedback for her daughter, which goes unnoticed for ten years. (14 minutes)

