What I Was Thinking As We Were Sinking

It's funny the things that go through your head during a disaster.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
Pirates of the Cari-BEAN-TOWN
Producer Ike Sriskandarajah revisits a maritime disaster that left an impact on a group of friends from his youth. What he learns forever changes their impressions of that day. (23 minutes)
Act Two
Going Down With the Censorships
When to leave Twitter is a question lots of executives faced when Elon Musk took over the company — those who weren't immediately fired, anyway. We hear an insider’s account from the man who ran Trust & Safety at the company, until he couldn’t stand it anymore. (28 minutes)
Casey Newton co-hosts the podcast Hard Fork from The New York Times.
By Casey Newton; Produced by David Kestenbaum and Davis Land
Song:
“Fall of the S.S. Twitter” by Samson the Truest, strings and engineering by Jesse Kotansky (Original song commissioned by This American Life)