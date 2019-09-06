Two people, sitting down over a beer, hashing out their differences and understanding where the other guy is coming from. Hard to imagine these days, right? It's so rare right now that someone is curious enough to actually see the other person's point of view. This week on the show, beer summits. Including going behind the scenes of the most famous one ever.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Ira and producer Robyn Semien go behind the scenes with some of the Obama staffers to hear what it felt like in the days leading up to the infamous Beer Summit of 2009. (9 minutes)
One More For My Baby and One More For the Road
Maybe the most radical national experiment to avoid tribalism ever done, anywhere in the world. Of course the key moment two sides come together happens in a bar. (26 minutes)
Lagerheads
A Democratic club at a bar in South Bend, Indiana, melts down over President Trump, and producer Ben Calhoun is there to see who’s still left in the club at the end of the night. (20 minutes)