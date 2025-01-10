852
January 17, 2025

Pivot Point

People living in that in-between moment before everything changes.

An illustration of a kid holding a pair of scissors and thinking about cutting her hair into bangs

Peter Ryan

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Kirk Johnson tells Ira about a strange choice he made during his family’s evacuation from the Sunset Fire in Los Angeles. (5 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

Who’s Laughing Now?

Editor Nancy Updike tries to make sense of this current moment by talking to a master of dark comedy, Armando Ianucci. (19 minutes)

By Nancy Updike
Act Two

The View From the Dugout

As President Trump prepares to return to the Oval Office, producer Valerie Kipnis talks to Ukrainian soldiers on the front line who wonder about what his administration could mean for them. (14 minutes)

By Valerie Kipnis; Additional reporting by Anastasiia Mozghova
Act Three

Period Piece

Editor Susan Burton reflects on the ramp-up to an era that comes for so many of us. (9 minutes)

By Susan Burton
Act Four

Since You’ve Been Gone

In the wake of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, producer Miki Meek talks to a woman on a very particular mission. (6 minutes)

By Miki Meek

Song:

“A Stone Only Rolls Downhill” by OK Go

