Nadia's family is split between Russia and Ukraine, which is pretty common. And when Russia invaded Ukraine, it didn’t just start fighting on the battlefield. It sparked family conflict, too. An intimate story of the war from writer Masha Gessen.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
An extended family, and eight fights. (1 minutes)
Where Does Luka Go?
Luka’s parents – Nadia and Karen – try to figure out where to take him once war breaks out. (6 minutes)
Who Is Russian? And Who Is Ukrainian?
Nadia and Karen have been arguing over Russian-ness since they needed to pick a school for Luka. (10 minutes)
Crimea and the Globe
Nadia remembers the times that Luka’s father would suggest going to Crimea for vacation, as if it wasn’t Ukrainian land occupied by Russia. And she remembers a present that Karen once gave Luka––the sort which had to be smuggled into the country. (6 minutes)
Bucha
Nadia tells the story of her father, Alex, who lives near Bucha, and how differently he and she view the Russian atrocities there. (10 minutes)
About Giving Money to the Russian Government
Nadia tells the story of her mother, who lives in Russia, and how she won’t do the one thing Nadia keeps asking her to do. (2 minutes)
The Nice Showdown
Karen sends Nadia a photo which drives them to a final showdown. (12 minutes)
The Fight That Wasn’t
Nadia’s step-father works for the Russian government. How to manage that? (4 minutes)
Epilogue
Nadia and Karen’s son, Luka, who most of these fights are about, gets the last word. (3 minutes)