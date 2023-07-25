807
August 4, 2023

Eight Fights

Nadia's family is split between Russia and Ukraine, which is pretty common. And when Russia invaded Ukraine, it didn’t just start fighting on the battlefield. It sparked family conflict, too. An intimate story of the war from writer Masha Gessen. 

Valero Doval

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

An extended family, and eight fights. (1 minutes)

Fight #1

Where Does Luka Go?

Luka’s parents – Nadia and Karen – try to figure out where to take him once war breaks out. (6 minutes)

Fights #3 and #4

Crimea and the Globe

Nadia remembers the times that Luka’s father would suggest going to Crimea for vacation, as if it wasn’t Ukrainian land occupied by Russia. And she remembers a present that Karen once gave Luka––the sort which had to be smuggled into the country. (6 minutes)

Fight #5

Bucha

Nadia tells the story of her father, Alex, who lives near Bucha, and how differently he and she view the Russian atrocities there. (10 minutes)

Fight #7

The Nice Showdown

Karen sends Nadia a photo which drives them to a final showdown. (12 minutes)

