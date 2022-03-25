766
April 1, 2022

Well Someone Had to Do SOMETHING!

People trying to jump in and solve other people's problems, putting themselves directly in the gap between the problem and the solution. 

Heidi Levine

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Sean Cole

Host Sean Cole tells us the story of Seattle residents who’ve had their bikes stolen, only to get them back in a way they really are not expecting. (12 minutes)

Act One

Cold Call to Action

By

Alix Spiegel

Producer Alix Spiegel tells the story of a Lithuanian man who devises a plan to solve a problem related to the war in Ukraine. (14 minutes)

Act Two

Zoo Unto Others

By

Sean Cole

Sean Cole speaks to Washington Post reporter Siobhan O’Grady about her visit to the zoo in Kyiv. (7 minutes)

Act Three

One Last Thing After I Go

By

Aviva DeKornfeld

Producer Aviva DeKornfeld tells the story of Bill Edgar, who accidentally ended up helping people have a say at a moment when most people don’t get to say anything at all. (12 minutes)

