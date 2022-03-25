Well Someone Had to Do SOMETHING!

People trying to jump in and solve other people's problems, putting themselves directly in the gap between the problem and the solution.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Share a clip
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Cold Call to Action
Producer Alix Spiegel tells the story of a Lithuanian man who devises a plan to solve a problem related to the war in Ukraine. (14 minutes)
Zoo Unto Others
Sean Cole speaks to Washington Post reporter Siobhan O’Grady about her visit to the zoo in Kyiv. (7 minutes)
One Last Thing After I Go
Producer Aviva DeKornfeld tells the story of Bill Edgar, who accidentally ended up helping people have a say at a moment when most people don’t get to say anything at all. (12 minutes)
A Funny Thing Happened When We Were Already AT the Theater
Producer Chana Joffe-Walt tells the story of a woman who took it upon herself to do something in an effort to help, and was not well received. (8 minutes)
If you want to find more from Tiffany King, check out her Instagram for links to her comedy and other work.