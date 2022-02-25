The Other Mr. President

Protestors came out across Russia after the Ukraine invasion. In this act, that we first broadcast in 2017, we hear from young people who attended anti-government protests that swept through Russia. After the protests, teenagers posted videos online of their teachers lecturing them about the protests and the kids arguing back. Ira talks to reporter Joshua Yaffa about a video that one student filmed in the town of Bryansk. (7 minutes)

Joshua Yaffa wrote about the protest and the video for The New Yorker.