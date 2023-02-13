When to Leave

Masha Gessen has fled their home country, Russia, twice. First as a teenager, then again as an adult. Both times, the country had become unlivable for Masha. Now Masha is watching and reporting on Russians leaving the country in droves, and reflecting on their own reasons for leaving when they did. (13 minutes)

You can read Masha Gessen’s reporting on the war in Ukraine in The New Yorker.