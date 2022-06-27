The Pink House at the Center of the World

Documentarian Maisie Crow has been following the fight to stay open by the Jackson Women’s Health Clinic, for ten years. Now the Supreme Court decision is forcing their doors shut for good. She brings us inside as the staff prepares for the day the decision comes down, and then lives through it. (20 minutes)

Maisie Crow's movie about abortion in Mississippi, which follows the Pink House and Shannon Brewer, is called Jackson.