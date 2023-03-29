It’s been nine months since Roe v. Wade was overturned. We talk to people who wanted abortions right when the laws were changing in their states. They had to wait for appointments, for money to travel or abortion pills. And during that waiting, a lot of interesting things happened. We see how much life has changed, nine months later.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Nine months ago, these people wanted abortions. But then, the laws changed. They had to wait to get an appointment, figure out how to get out of state or order abortion pills. In that waiting, other things happened. (5 minutes)
Today’s show was inspired by the excellent reporting of Caroline Kitchener. You can read more of her work at The Washington Post.
First Trimester
In the months following the court’s decision, two women are stalled getting abortions. Reporter Caroline Kitchener follows Kae and Taylor in those early months, as they try to figure out what to do. And we see what happens when both women each come into contact with the anti-abortion movement. (19 minutes)
Second Trimester
Doctors say one effect of the new bans is people seeking abortions much later into their second trimesters. Caroline got interested in a girl like that in Oklahoma. (18 minutes)
We recorded the Abortion and Miscarriage hotline with the Nocturnists Podcast.
Third Trimester
It’s been nine months since the first group of people who wanted abortions couldn’t get them in their states. How have their lives changed, or not. (12 minutes)