The Other Front Lines

Four personal stories from the war in Ukraine.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Host Ira Glass plays recordings of a woman named Katia in Kyiv, dealing with the quotidian challenges of life — like taking the dog out to pee — in the middle of the war. (7 minutes)
Yevgenia and Her Neighbors
As Kyiv empties out, Ukrainian photographer Yevgenia Belorusets documents her interactions with those who stayed behind. (15 minutes)
Munachi and The Escape
There’s a group chat for Nigerian students living in Ukraine that got totally upended by the war. Reporter Alexis Okeowo tells the story and talks to one of the students in it. (19 minutes)
Alyona and Oleg
Reporter Ashley Cleek talks to one Russian protestor in the middle of re-evaluating one of her oldest friendships. (15 minutes)