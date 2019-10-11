686
October 18, 2019

Umbrellas Up

For over 100 days now, protesters in Hong Kong have taken to the streets every weekend. What it’s like to live through that.

Artist: Yu

Prologue

By

Ira Glass
Emanuele Berry

Katherine has been going to protest in Hong Kong for over 4 months. She’s got packing her bag for a protest down to a science. She shows host Ira Glass and producer Emanuele Berry what’s inside. (7 minutes)

