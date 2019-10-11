Umbrellas Up

For over 100 days now, protesters in Hong Kong have taken to the streets every weekend. What it’s like to live through that.
Hong Kong in 2047
Prologue
Katherine has been going to protest in Hong Kong for over 4 months. She’s got packing her bag for a protest down to a science. She shows host Ira Glass and producer Emanuele Berry what’s inside. (7 minutes)
The Cursed Generation
A bunch of 22-year-olds from Hong Kong explain why they are cursed and what that means for their and Hong Kong’s future. (17 minutes)
The Fight
Katherine, Ira and Emanuele go to a protest and get tear gassed in front of a Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. (6 minutes)
Uncivil Disobedience
Producer Emanuele Berry has a day at the mall unlike any other. (7 minutes)
Good Cop, Dad Cop
By
Alan Yu talks to a protestor who thinks the Hong Kong police are terrible has a chat with his dad — a police officer. (12 minutes)
Slow Boat to China
By
Producer Diane Wu goes to a party. A Chinese flag party.
Two Weeks Later
By
Katherine catches up with producer Diane Wu and things are different. (7 minutes)