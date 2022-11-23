It's a Game Show!

Something we’ve never done before: true stories told in the form of a game show.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Jiayang Fan has this theory that because she's spent so much time thinking about her own accent when she speaks English, she believes that when she hears other Chinese-Americans speak, she can tell how old they were when they immigrated to the U.S. (7 minutes)
With Great Power Comes Great Pronounceability
We test Jiayang Fan’s self-proclaimed special skill by having her guess the age that three Chinese-Americans came to the U.S. after listening to them talk. (20 minutes)
You Bet Your Planet’s Life!
What would it take for the U.S. to reach its goals set out by the Paris Agreement? What steps would we have to take to cut emissions by 50% by 2030? We challenge climate researcher Melissa Lott to get us to that number. (11 minutes)
You Didn’t Hear It From Me. Really. You Didn’t.
A game of telephone played on the podcast Normal Gossip reveals how gossip spreads, and why stories change from person to person. (15 minutes)