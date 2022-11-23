786
December 2, 2022

It's a Game Show!

Something we’ve never done before: true stories told in the form of a game show.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Jiayang Fan has this theory that because she's spent so much time thinking about her own accent when she speaks English, she believes that when she hears other Chinese-Americans speak, she can tell how old they were when they immigrated to the U.S. (7 minutes)

Act Two

You Bet Your Planet’s Life!

What would it take for the U.S. to reach its goals set out by the Paris Agreement? What steps would we have to take to cut emissions by 50% by 2030? We challenge climate researcher Melissa Lott to get us to that number. (11 minutes)

Produced by Diane Wu

